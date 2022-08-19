Study: High BMI, alcohol use, and smoking are risk factors that account for nearly half of cancer deaths.

According to a cancer study, smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight, and other risk factors account for over half of all cancer-related deaths globally. Although the precise cause of cancer has not been determined, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine have calculated how risk factors contribute to cancer deaths globally, according to an article in The Guardian.

According to the study, the main causes of cancer mortality include smoking, drinking alcohol, and having a high body mass index (BMI). According to research from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study that was published in the Lancet, risk factors are ultimately to blame for roughly 4.45 million cancer deaths annually.

This indicates that these causes were responsible for 44.4% of all cancer-related fatalities worldwide. In 2019, estimated risk factors were responsible for 50.6% of all cancer deaths in men (2.88 million), compared to 36.3% of cancer deaths in women (1.58 million).

Tracheal, bronchial, and lung cancer were the most common causes of mortality in both sexes when smoking was involved. 36.9% of cancer fatalities that can be linked to risk factors are attributed to these.

Despite the fact that not all cases of cancer can be prevented, experts claim that adopting a nutritious diet, quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol, and exercising can help reduce the incidence of cancer in the future.