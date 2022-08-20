Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka announces team

Colombo: Sri Lanka announced its team for upcoming Asia Cup 2022. 5-times Champions, Sri Lanka announced an 18-member team. Dasun Shanaka is named as the captain of the team.

Asia Cup 2022 will begin in Dubai from August 27. Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 27. Sri Lanka was selected to host the cricket event and later it was moved out of the island nation due to ongoing economic crisis.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves slips down to $570.74 billion

The tournament includes a total of 13 matches and will be played over a period of 16 days. India will face Pakistan on August 28 in a Group A clash at Dubai.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.