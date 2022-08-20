Cattle smuggling case; TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to 4-day CBI custody

Anubrata Mondal, the head of the Trinamool Congress, has been remanded in the cattle smuggling case for an additional four days. The CBI revealed on August 12 that it had found Mondal’s direct involvement in the cattle smuggling case, and on that day the Birbhum TMC president was taken away from his Bolpur residence.

He was held by the CBI until August 20. Anubrata Mondal’s lawyer requested bail on Saturday, citing the TMC chief’s failing health. The investigation agency claimed Anubrata is a ‘powerful person’ and that his release on bail will impede with the current investigation during the hearing at the special CBI court in Asansol.

A local rice mill that was allegedly owned by Anubrata Mondal was also searched by the CBI on Saturday. The CBI investigators found a number of expensive vehicles parked inside the mill’s grounds during the operation, according to PTI.

According to the CBI, Saigal Hossain, who is also jailed in connection with the same case, acted as a go-between for Anubrata Mondal and alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haque.

After the CBI filed a FIR in 2020, Anubrata Mondal’s name started to surface in the case involving the cattle smuggling scam. The Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly seized more than 20,000 cow heads between 2015 and 2017 as they were being trafficked across the border, according to the CBI.