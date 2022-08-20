Manish Sisodia issue; Businessman Vijay Nair says, Not absconding, in touch with CBI

Businessman Vijay Nair claimed he is not missing and is in touch with the CBI following reports that the man linked to the liquor policy issue had left the country. ‘I am surprised to see the news reports that claim that I have fled the country. I have been abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have done nothing wrong. So there is no question of me running away,’ Vijay Nair said.

The CBI claims that liquor trader Sameer Mahendru paid associates of Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, Rs 5 crore, and that accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai used that money to obtain an unapproved financial advantage from Mahendru for the goal of passing it on to an accused public servant through Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair also asserted that CBI agents searched his home in Mumbai. ‘I spoke to CBI officers who were present at my residence. I asked if I needed to come, but officials said a CBI officer would get in touch with me and let me when and where to report,’ he said.

Nair denied rumours about his whereabouts, saying, ‘It is wrong to say that I am absconding. I will fully cooperate with officials as soon as I hear from the CBI.’