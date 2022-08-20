Rajasthan ADG says, No earthen pot or matki found at school where Dalit boy was thrashed

Additional Director General (Crime) Ravi Prakash was sent to Surana village to investigate the homicide a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid Rs 20 lakh in compensation for the family of the Dalit kid who was assaulted by an upper-caste teacher in Jalore.

ADG Prakash maintained that he did not find any matki or clay pot in the school during an exclusive interview with India Today Group during the uproar over the minor’s death. He did, however, mention that there was a location on the property where earthen pots might be stored.

It should be noted that the Dalit boy passed away from his injuries soon after the incident. The teacher, who is 40 years old, allegedly beat the boy for allegedly eating or drinking water from a regular earthen pot in a Jalore area private school. Chail Singh, the teacher, was arrested and accused of violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

‘I did not find any matki or earthen pots at school. In my discussions with school teachers and students, everyone mentioned that there was no matki in the school and everyone drank water from the same water tank. However, there is a place in the school where there is a provision for keeping matki or earthen pot,’ Crime ADG Ravi Prakash remarked to India Today.