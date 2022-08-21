Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down in the commodity market. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is at Rs. 47,950, lower by Rs 100. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has decreased by Rs 130 and stands at Rs 52,310. The price of gold in Chennai per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 48,300, and the price of gold in 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 52,690, down by Rs 60.

The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs. 47,800 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs. 52,150 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold. Mumbai’s gold prices per 10 grams of 22 and 24 carat gold have been Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 52,150, respectively.

As per data released by the Union government, India’s imports of gold,, increased 6.4% to $12.9 billion between April and July of this fiscal year. Gold import was at $12 billion during the same time period the previous year. Gold import is the main factor affecting the Current Account Deficit (CAD) of the country.