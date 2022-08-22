Govt to name all AIIMS after freedom fighters, monuments: Reports

Press Trust of India was informed by official sources that the government has finalised a plan to name each AIIMS, including the one in Delhi, based on local heroes, independence fighters, significant local historical occurrences, local landmarks, or the region’s unique geography.

The majority of the 23 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had provided a list of names after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought their ideas in this regard. According to an official, AIIMS are recognised by their generic name and are only differentiated by their location. Many AIIMS are now functioning, while others are being established as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

‘So, the Union health ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the 23 AIIMS, which include those fully functional, partially operational or under construction’, the source said.

In this respect, recommendations were sought for giving special names to various AIIMS, which might be connected to notable local or regional heroes, independence fighters, the distinctive geographical identity of the area where the institute is located, and significant historical events or landmarks of the region.

As per reports, the majority of these prestigious health institutes have provided three to four names along with a justification for each one. Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur), and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) are the six new AIIMS that were authorised during Phase 1 of PMSSY and are now operational.