These are health benefits of eating cloves after meal

Cloves is the one of the most important spice used by Indian in cooking. Cloves are the dried flowers of the clove tree. It add flavor, quality, and aroma to food. It is widely accepted that cloves provide many health benefits.

Cloves are rich with beta-carotene. This pigments are important antioxidants and provitamins. Carotene pigments can convert into vitamin A. ‘Nigericin’ is an important compound found in cloves that helps prevent diabetes, improves insulin action, and helps cells produce more insulin. Also, it is very good for lowering blood sugar levels.

It is rich in antioxidants that help protect against diseases such as cancer. Eugenol is an important ingredient that helps prevent cancer. It is contained in cloves.

Eating two or three cloves after dinner at night is very good for reducing fat. It also helps to remove unwanted fat from the body. Chewing cloves in the mouth after a meal not only eliminates bad breath but also kills bacteria in the mouth. It is a good solution for many problems such as the bad breath.

Cloves can help protect your stomach from ulcers. Cloves may also promote better liver function.