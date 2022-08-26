BWF World Championships 2022: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter semifinals

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have entered the semifinals of men’s doubles event at the ongoing BWF World Championships held in Tokyo.

The Indian duo has thus assured the country a medal in the event. This will be the maiden medal at the World Championships for them. This will be India’s second World Championships medal in doubles. Earlier in 2011, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won the first medal in the women’s doubles.

The world number 7 Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday by ‘24-22, 15-21, 21-14’ in 75 minutes.

Earlier, India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to three-time gold medallists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in their men’s doubles quarterfinals. The Indonesian pair defeated the Indian pair by ‘8-21, 14-21’ in 30 minutes.