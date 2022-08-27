According to the study, ethanol can be a useful strategy to improve food production amid a water shortage.

The ecosystem is affected when a region experiences severe drought. Lakes, rivers, and other sources of water evaporate, endangering the nearby plants during the dry spell.

Agriculture faces a tremendous danger from water scarcity, which has a considerable negative impact on crop output and product quality.

According to a recent peer-reviewed study, ethanol (or alcohol) can be used to assist plants withstand droughts.

On Wednesday, the research, which was done at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan, was released (August 25).

According to a study conducted by Motoaki Seki and published in the journal Plant and Cell Physiology, ethanol can help plants live even for up to two weeks without water.

According to the study, when plants are deficient in water, they naturally create ethanol.

‘The discovery arose from the process of seeking for chemicals that make plants resistant to stress,’ Seki told CNN.

According to the study, ethanol can be a useful strategy to improve food production globally amid a water shortage because it is inexpensive, safe, and widely available.