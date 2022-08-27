FIFA lifts ban on AIFF with immediate effect; India to host U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Zurich: International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Friday lifted the suspension from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing ‘FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on October 11-30 2022 can be held in India as planned’.

‘Under these circumstances, the Bureau of the Council decided on August 25, 2022 to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™ scheduled to take place on October 11-30 2022 can be held in India as planned’, FIFA said in a statement. ‘Finally, as foreseen in the decision of the Bureau of 14 August 2022, a further communication to the AIFF will follow shortly with respect to the next steps to be taken towards holding elections. Kindly take note that FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising the elections in a timely manner’, the statement added.

