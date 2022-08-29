Halsey contracts food illness before performing at UK festival

Halsey, a singer, is not in excellent health. According to Page Six, the singer of the smash song ‘Control’ recently fell ill with food poisoning while on their ‘Love and Power’ tour in the UK.

She/them pronouns are used by Halsey, who explained that she had symptoms on Friday, right before she was scheduled to perform at the Leeds portion of the two-part Reading and Leeds Festivals.

‘I don’t know how I survived my Leeds performance. I’m still sick with horrible food illness! It began yesterday at 2:00 PM, and I managed to get on stage, thanks to the festival’s medical staff, who were incredibly helpful!’ Halsey said.

The pop star added that, while they`d played gigs under ‘messed up conditions’ before, the experience of beating back food poisoning symptoms while performing ‘might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.’

Halsey hasn’t held back when discussing their problems with a number of chronic diseases. They admitted in April that they would be attending the Grammys live for the second time just ‘days’ after having surgery; the first time was in 2017 after having a procedure intended to manage their endometriosis.