Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police arrested man for duping Britannia industries

A 62-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing for cheating Britannia Industries Private Limited of Rs. 5.17 crore. Anil Sethi, 62, a resident of Rajouri Garden in New Delhi, has been identified as the culprit. The case was opened as a result of Seema Tomar, AR, M/s Britannia Industries Limited, filing a complaint.

The complainant company manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells a variety of baked products, including bread, cakes, rusks, and dairy items. It has been claimed that M/s Sethi Agencies, a business owned by Anju Sethi with an office in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, has long served as the complainant’s C&F Agent (Carrying & Forwarding Agent).

The depot and warehouse located at Mundka, Delhi, are included by the most recent agreement signed by the parties on September 1, 2018. The agreement states that M/s Sethi Agencies, as C&F Agent, was assigned the duty of selling the complainant’s manufactured goods to a variety of distributors and wholesalers.

According to the terms of the agreement, M/s Sethi Agencies was not permitted to use, handle, dispose of, or sell the complainant’s items in any other way. Throughout 2018–2019, complaints about M/s Sethi Agencies’ unsatisfactory service levels and other mistakes were received from a variety of distributors. In these conditions, it was decided to switch from M/s Sethi Agencies to another C&F Agent.

Since 1,83,765 corrugated boxes of fresh stock were entrusted to M/s Sethi Agencies and were supposed to be available at the depot, only 1,21,236 corrugated boxes of fresh stock were found, resulting in a shortfall of 62,419 boxes worth of stock. As a result, a Hand-over Stock Audit was conducted from 1-4 October 2019 in front of the employees of M/s Sethi Agencies.