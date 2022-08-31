FIFA World Cup 2022: UAE grants multiple-entry tourist visas

Dubai: UAE will grant multiple entry tourist visa for Hayya cardholders. People who registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas. The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the Qatar World Cup in November and December.

All Hayya cardholders can enter and stay in the UAE for 90 days from the date of visa issuance. The visa can be extended for an additional 90 days. Hayya cardholders will be given a reduced one-time visa fee of AED 100.

Hayya cardholders can apply for multiple entry tourist visa through www.icp.gov.ae from November 1. Citizens of visa-exempt countries are excluded from this offer.