An initial case charging Zantac of causing cancer is settled for $500,000

An agreement for more than $500,000 was reached during the first jury trial in the United States concerning the well-known medication Zantac.

Following claims that Zantac was to blame for esophageal cancer, the four generic medicine manufacturers—Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.—agreed to a settlement with the plaintiff, Joseph Bayer.

Bayer filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of generic medications, claiming that the ranitidine in Zantac’s formula gave him cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) totally recalled the medication in 2020 after discovering a contaminant known as N-Nitrosodimethylamine. As a result, the medication is currently unavailable on the market (NDMA).

This was the first of more than 3700 cases against the drug that were filed (both on the federal and state levels) that went before a jury.

The prosecution against the two brand-name Zantac producers, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Boehringer Ingelheim, as well as the generic Zantac manufacturers, was, however, fully withdrawn.

According to Bloomberg, the claimants in the majority of the legal actions brought against Zantac claim that the business was aware of the creation of the NMDA.

They claim that ranitidine deteriorates in humid environments, despite the fact that the makers were aware of the phenomena but chose not to disclose it.