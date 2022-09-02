These are the  benefits of morning sex

Several experts claim that morning sex is best for maintaining health physical and mental health. Morning sex can change the entire dynamics of your marriage and relationship. Orgasm in the morning is bound to keep you happy throughout the day.

Several studies have shown that people who engage in morning sex are happier and healthier than the rest. There are several health benefits to making sex a part of early morning routine. Morning sex helps ease you into your workday. It can boost your energy levels and relieve stress.

Here are the benefits of morning sex:

Morning sex helps couple to connect on a deeper scale.

When you have sex in the morning, you will feel refreshed. Oxytocin–the feel-good hormone is released when you feel extremely happy. This will help you to have a nice day ahead.

Morning sex act as a good workout. Having sex is a great way to burn calories. Having sex is a good exercise you can start your day with. You can burn calories and also warm up your mornings.

The increased blood circulation within the body during the morning sex The gives you a literal glow. Morning sex also reduces stress. Sex is an effective and healthy way to relieve stress.