There may be a scientific explanation for how pyramids were constructed.

The ancient world’s wonder of the pyramids has withstood the test of time and continues to fascinate millions of people worldwide.

Pyramid building must have been a tremendous undertaking. The main three pyramids, which are located on the outskirts of contemporary Cairo, were each constructed from millions of stone blocks and ranged in weight from 2.5 to 15 tonnes.

Given that the pyramids were constructed more than 4,000 years ago, the precise method of construction is still a mystery, and modern tools were not accessible at the time.

The massive stone blocks are thought to have been transported by ancient Egyptians along the Nile river. But today, the distance between the pyramids and the Nile is only approximately four miles. It appears to be an impossible job to take a tonne-heavy stone across the distance.

However, scientists now claim that a stable branch of the Nile flowed close to the three main pyramids. Today, the branch is no longer there.

The researchers dug excavations in the desert around the pyramids and looked for pollen from plants that grew in an aquatic environment to determine whether the Nile flowed extremely close to the pyramids.

According to Hader Sheesh, geographer and research author, ‘it was impossible to build the pyramids here without this branch of the Nile.’

Findings of this research have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.