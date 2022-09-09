A Chinese metaverse company’s new CEO is an AI-powered humanoid robot.

Thousands of jobs are already at danger from artificial intelligence worldwide. A Chinese metaverse firm has appointed a robot as its CEO, which has people intrigued and a touch scared.

Ms. Tang Yu, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been named the rotating CEO of Fujian NetDragon Websoft.

The company, which develops mobile applications and also manages multiplayer online games, says the move would ‘leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.’

‘We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth,’ NetDragon chairman Dr Dejian Liu said on the appointment.

Tang Yu will be in charge of the organization’s operations at the almost $10 billion enterprise. According to a press release, ‘Tang Yu will enable a more effective risk management system, streamline process flow, increase quality of work tasks, and speed up execution.’ Tang Yu will also act as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in everyday operations.

According to the business, the robot will also carry out duties that require human interaction and are subjective in nature. The business will benefit from more informed decision-making and a more efficient risk management system.