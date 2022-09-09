Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated for the second day in a row. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,400, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of yellow metal surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.37% or Rs 184 at Rs 50,540 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged by 1.17% or Rs 634 at Rs 54,915 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.62 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,724.90. Among other precious metal, silver gained 0.5% to $18.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $880.27 and palladium fell 0.5% to $2,127.57.