DRI begins operation ‘Gear Box’ to stop heroin smuggling, seizes illegal drugs from Kolkata

Operation ‘Gear Box’ was launched to stop heroin smuggling and 39.5 kg of the illegal drug were seized from a container at Kolkata port based on intelligence collected jointly by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Gujarat.

In the presence of officers from Gujarat ATS, DRI officials at Kolkata port examined a container that was made in Dubai and had a gross weight of 9,300 kg. Gearboxes and other large melting scrap were reportedly present.

72 packets of narcotic powder worth a total 39.5 kg were found after a thorough search. Using field testing kits, it was confirmed to be heroin.

According to police, the drug gang employed this unique strategy to hide the heroin. The plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the cavity after the used gearboxes were opened, and the gears were then replaced to prevent detection.