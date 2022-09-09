India and China to ‘withdraw troops’ from key Ladakh standoff site by Monday

New Delhi: The withdrawal of Indian and Chinese forces from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh, which began yesterday, will be completed by Monday. According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi, all parties have agreed that any temporary buildings and other allied infrastructure constructed in the region would be demolished and jointly confirmed.

Both sides will restore the area’s landforms to their pre-standoff state, according to Mr. Bagchi. India and China have been able to withdraw from the Galwan area, where severe skirmishes between soldiers from both sides occurred in June 2020, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. Over 40 Chinese troops were killed or wounded.

The two sides have agreed to suspend forward deployments in this region in a staged, coordinated, and confirmed way, resulting in the return of soldiers from both sides to their respective territories, Mr. Bagchi said, a day after both sides declared the completion of the 16th round of military negotiations. The agreement assures that the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, in this region would be carefully followed and respected by both parties, and that there will be no unilateral change in the status quo, according to Mr. Bagchi.