Oppo launches Oppo A57e in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new A series smartphone named Oppo A57e in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,. The new smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart in Black and Green colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo A57e runs Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1. The device is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with up to 600 nits of brightness. It packs a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens at the front for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.