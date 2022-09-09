Health & FitnessLife Style

Premature menopause is linked with higher risk of heart disease, says new study

A study revealed the link between  early menopause and risk of heart disease.  The study was carried among  more than 1.4 million women to determine the relationship between pregnancy complications, menopause and heart disease risk.

Premature menopause is menopause  occurring before age 40. Premature menopause is caused by a drop in estrogen hormone levels and affects 1 percent of women under the age of 40. This  is associated with a higher risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular or fast heartbeat, which can lead to blood clots in the heart.

Premenopausal women are more likely to develop heart failure or atrial fibrillation than their others. The study was  published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

‘Premenopausal women should be aware that they are more likely to develop congestive heart failure or atrial fibrillation than their peers. This may be a good incentive to improve lifestyle habits known to be associated with heart disease, such as smoking cessation and exercise,’says  Dr. Ga Eun Nam,  Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Women with premature menopause were 33 percent more likely to develop heart failure and 9 percent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, the researchers said. The study included data from the Korean National Health Insurance System (NHIS), which provides biennial health screening.

In the study, researchers examined the relationship between premature menopause, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure after adjusting for factors such as age, physical activity, alcohol, smoking, income, BMI, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and chronic heart disease.

 

