Professor’s suicide at Jammu University draws protests, calls for CBI investigation

After being suspended due to claims of sexual harassment of some university students, a professor at Jammu University (JU) committed suicide, sparking a huge controversy. Professor Chander Shekhar’s family and Dalit organisations claim that he was the target of a plot to keep him from taking over as the Head of the Department (HOD) of Psychology at JU later this month.

Students protested today on campus in support of an impartial investigation into the death. They shouted anti-JU slogans and demanded Dr. Shekhar’s justice.

Dr. Shekhar was found dead in his office on Wednesday. Officials from JU reported that he committed suicide not long after the school ordered his suspension due to complaints of sexual harassment.

According to JU officials, 23 students reported sexual harassment on September 1. A committee was then established to look into the claims. Dr. Shekhar was suspended and prohibited from teaching, according to university officials on Wednesday, awaiting the release of the investigation committee’s final report.