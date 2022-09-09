DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Sep 9, 2022, 04:45 pm IST

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices end higher  for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended with gains of 104.92 points, or 0.18% at 59,793.14. NSE Nifty index climbed 34.60 points, or 0.19% to 17,833.35.

Top gainers in the market were Tech M, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Godrej Industries, Bajaj Holdings and Investments, Nazara Technologies, Stove Kraft and TCS Astral. The top losers in the market were UltraTech Cement, M&M, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company.

 

