Train services between these states will be affected due to technical reasons: Full list

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways announced that the train traffic will be affected due to some technical reasons. Train services from Uttarakhand to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain affected between September 10 and September 18 due to the work of the third-line testing at Shaktigarh, Palsit, and Rasulpur stations in the Howrah zone and the work of double-line testing at Mehsi and Chakia stations. During this time, some of the trains running between these states have been cancelled, while the route of some has been changed.

These trains will remain cancelled or affected:

Train number 13020 Bagh Express from Kathgodam to Howrah will be cancelled from 12 to 18 September due to testing work at the Howrah zone.

Train number 13019 Bagh Express from Howrah to Kathgodam will be cancelled from September 10 to 16.

Train number 15002 Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express will run between Narkatiaganj and Pipra station with a delay of 150 minutes, 2.5 hours, on September 10.

On September 12, train number 15001 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express running from Muzaffarpur will go via Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur instead of its scheduled route Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.