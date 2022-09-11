Russian nationalists furious over Ukraine’s unexpected defeat

On the day Moscow was forced to surrender its largest bastion in northeastern Ukraine, Russian nationalists demanded vehemently that President Vladimir Putin make rapid adjustments to secure final success in the Ukraine war.

The rapid fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia’s biggest military defeat since its troops were driven out of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in March.

On Saturday, as Russian forces left town after town, Putin opened Europe’s largest ferris wheel in a Moscow park, while fireworks lit up the sky over Red Square to commemorate the city’s founding in 1147.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin supporter whose troops have been at the vanguard of the war in Ukraine, dismissed the loss of Izium, a major supply hub, in an 11-minute voice message sent to the Telegram messaging service.

However, he admitted that the campaign was not proceeding as planned.

‘If adjustments are not made today or tomorrow in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the country’s leadership to explain the situation on the ground,’ Kadyrov said.