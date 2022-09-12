A ground-breaking study shows that air pollution awakens cancer genes in non-smokers.

According to recently released data, even people who have never smoked can develop lung cancer as a result of air pollution. By rewriting our understanding of them, the research’s conclusions may aid the medical field in preventing and treating tumours.

According to reports, scientists discovered that tiny particles in polluted air activated cancer genes that were already present but dormant in an individual’s lungs that were already inflamed from breathing the polluted air.

The study aids in medical professionals’ comprehension of why non-smokers frequently get lung cancer or tumours.

The researchers of the study remarked that although smoking remains the primary cause of lung cancer, the fact that air pollution activates dormant cancer genes should be a ‘wake-up’ call for everyone.

The $16 million initiative was funded by Cancer Research UK, and the long-term investigation was carried out by Francis Crick Institute. In order to conduct the study, the researchers measured the exposure to PM 2.5 in a group of over 400,000 persons from the UK, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The study took into account more than 7 million Canadian citizens between the years 1981 and 2016 along with the air pollution data in the same period of time.