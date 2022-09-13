Azerbaijan and Armenia engage in another deadly conflict; Report

A month after violent skirmishes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the two nations violated the truce once more and participated in armed engagements, resulting in an undetermined number of fatalities on each side. The conflicts erupted on Tuesday amid hostilities connected to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh territorial issue, according to Russian news media.

According to a statement from Armenia’s defence ministry, Azerbaijan intensified its bombardment of Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk around 0:05 am (2005 GMT) on Tuesday. The statement said, ‘Azerbaijani troops continue utilising artillery, trench mortars, and drones…striking military and civilian facilities, while the enemy attempts to push (into Armenian territory)’.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry reciprocated the favour by claiming that the Armenian army was the one who fired the weapons and ammunition. Two Armenian personnel were killed and 14 others were injured in the clash that took place last month. ‘Several locations, shelters and reinforced sites of the Azerbaijani armed forces… came under severe shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars,’ According to detailed reporting by WION, the 44-day battle that ensued when the two countries’ disagreement reached a peak in 2020 was won by Baku mostly as a result of its employment of drones and contemporary military equipment.

The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is located inside Azerbaijan but has been ruled by ethnic Armenians since the 1990s, is said to have been recaptured by Azeri soldiers that year. The two nations agreed to cooperate on a peace plan after Russia arranged a cease-fire between them, although they occasionally accuse one another of firing shells over the border. But since 2021, there have been a number of conflicts, with both sides exchanging punches before accusing the other of beginning the altercation.