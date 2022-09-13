Navies of India, Japan set to carry out mega naval drill in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: The navies of India and Japan are carrying out a mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to enhance operational understanding. The sixth edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 22) hosted by the Indian Navy began on September 11. The Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) deployed Izumo, a helicopter carrier, and Takanami, a guided missile destroyer for the exercise, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy is represented by multi-purpose stealth frigate Sahyadri and anti-submarine warfare corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti. Additionally, guided missile destroyer Ranvijay, fleet tanker Jyoti, offshore patrol vessel Sukanya and submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, long range maritime patrol aircraft and ship borne helicopters of the Indian Navy are also participating in the exercise, the spokesperson said.

This edition of the JIMEX marks the 10th anniversary of the exercise which began in Japan in 2012. ‘The JIMEX 22 seeks to consolidate the high degree of interoperability that exists between maritime forces of the two countries, through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface and air domains’, the official said.