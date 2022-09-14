Mumbai’s anti-drug unit busts drug trafficking, seized mephedrone worth Rs 48 lakh

Investigators from the Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell on Tuesday arrested three drug dealers and recovered 240 grammes of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 48 lakh in the previous 24 hours as part of a massive crackdown against the sale and use of illegal narcotics.

The narcotics cell’s Azad Maidan and Ghatkopar teams each seized drugs from a different site. Rizwan Sayyed, 42, one of the accused, was found in possession of 35 grammes. His arrest took place in Ghatkopar.

When questioned further, Sayyed admitted that Shahnawaz Ansari, the second accused, had given him the drugs. Ansari was found in possession of 115 grammes of MD, and there are already two active drug cases against him in the authority of the Ghatkopar and Mahim police stations.