Delhi Waqf board graft case; AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested

Amanatullah Khan, an MLA for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday after being questioned about irregularities at the Delhi Waqf board for several hours. The ACB was arrested after daytime searches of the MLA and his aide’s residence turned up incriminating data and evidence against Khan.

According to earlier reports, the ACB raided the home of his aide and business partner and found cash worth Rs. 12 lakh, a pistol, and other papers. In connection with the case, the ACB searched four places in Delhi, including Jamia Nagar and Batla House.

As he was constructing a new Waqf board office, Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about a notice the board had received from the ACB. He claimed that he had been summoned.