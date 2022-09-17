Wrestling World Championships: Sagar Jaglan enter repechage final

Belgrade: In wrestling, India’s Sagar Jaglan has entered the repechage final in the 74kg event at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade. World under-20 bronze medallist, Sagar Jaglan will fight for the bronze medal. The young Indian wrestler will face Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran in the bronze medal match.

Jaglan qualified for the repechage after USA’s Kyle Dake reached the final. Kyle Dake defeated Sagar Jaglan in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lost to Yianni Diakomihalis of the USA in the 65kg quarterfinal event. Two-time Commonwealth Games champion, Bajrang Punia can enter the repechage final if Yianni Diakomihalis enter the finals. Thus Punia can fight for a bronze medal.

In the 97kg event, India’s Vicky lost his qualification round bout to Samuel Scherrer of Switzerland. Another Indian wrestler Pankaj (61kg) also crashed out after going down to Assyl Aitakyn of Kazakhstan.