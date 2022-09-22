Wipro employees ‘fired’ after moonlighting for competitors!

Wipro is the first Indian IT company in recent times to terminate 300 employees who were discovered to be simultaneously working for competitors after condemning the practise of moonlighting. ‘ Employees can openly discuss their second or weekend jobs with their employer, however we found 300 employees who were working for rival companies. At an event hosted by the All India Management Association on Wednesday, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said that there was no place for them. It is a grave act of integrity infringement’, he continued.

Premji has been a vociferous opponent of moonlighting and has previously stated that such workers are not welcome at the firm. He claimed on Wednesday that he still stands by his remarks, despite the overwhelming quantity of hate mail he has gotten since labelling (moonlighting) cheating. Moonlighting, which became common during the Covid period and is still prominent at many companies, is the practise of working more than one job at once or working remotely (from home).

It immediately became a major subject after Premji recently compared the practise to cheating in a tweet. There is a lot of debate over people who work second jobs in the IT industry. He said, ‘To put it simply, this is cheating’. Later, more IT firms commented on the situation, the majority of which agreed with Premji’s viewpoints. The one exception was Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, who stated in a tweet that keeping up with the times required doing a second job.