First sale of Realme Narzo 50i Prime began India: Know price, specifications and offers

Mumbai: The first sale of Realme Narzo 50i Prime began in India. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The handset will be available via Amazon in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours.

Amazon is offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on SBI debit card transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions to its prime members. Amazon is also offering a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions to the prime members.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC. It sports a 6.5-inch display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and 88.7% of screen-to-body ratio.

The handset features an 8-megapixel single rear camera setup with an LED flash. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.