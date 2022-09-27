BREAKING: Kerala moves SC, seeking permission to kill rabid stray dogs

New Delhi: Amid rise in cases of violent stray dog attacks in the state, Kerala has sought permission from the Supreme Court to kill dangerous, rabid stray dogs. Kerala filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill the rabies infected stray dogs, following public outcry.

Two local self-governments in Kerala, Kannur District Panchayat and Kozhikode Corporation had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill rabid stray dogs. Kannur District Panchayat and Kozhikode Corporation, two institutions ruled by CPI(M), filed a petition to implead as a party in the ongoing case on the matter. Currently, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition related to the control of stray dogs. VK Biju from Kerala approached the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

PP Divya on behalf of Kannur District Panchayat and Secretary Bini K. on behalf of Kozhikode District Corporation filed the application for joining the parties in the Supreme Court. The 1994 Panchayati Raj Act and Municipality Act permitted local bodies to kill rabid stray dogs. But the High Court overruled it after Animal Birth Control regulations were adopted in 2001. The local bodies are challenging this court order in their pleas. The local bodies approached the Supreme Court pointing out that this judgment of the High Court was wrong.

Figures of stray dog ??attacks in Kannur District Panchayat and Kozhikode Corporation limits have also been attached with the application. Advocates K.R. Both the applications were filed by Subhash Chandran and Biju P. Raman. Meanwhile, some advocates requested CJI UU Lalit to consider pleas on violence against animals in Kerala. CJI asked them to raise the matter in front of bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna which considers the matter.