Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for seventh day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for seventh day in a row. The concern over global recession has influenced investors.

BSE Sensex was down 188.32 points or 0.33% at 56,409.96. NSE Nifty was down 40.50 points or 0.24% at 16,818.10. About 1775 shares have advanced, 1435 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged in the Indian equity market.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price jump sharply

The top gainers were ONGC, ITC, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Life. The top losers were Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Titan Company.