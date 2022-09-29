WCC supports Sreenath Bhasi’s prosecution but wonders what will happen to others

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has questioned whether it was enough to punish Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi alone for verbally abusing a female anchor, even as it welcomed the disciplinary proceedings against him.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association’s decision to impose a temporary ban on the actor was praised by the WCC in a social media post. but cited prior examples in which some other movie same business personnel who had committed crimes more grave than those committed by Sreenath Bhasi went unpunished.

Sreenath Bhasi was disciplined by the Kerala Film Producers Association for demeaning a female journalist.

This behaviour undoubtedly aids in understanding the value of the respect we ought to offer to our coworkers.

In addition, we must consider why this instance alone received such swift disciplinary action. Men from the film business are involved in several police and court proceedings, and some are being tried for sexual offences. They cited recent incidents involving Vijay Babu and Liju Krishna as instances.

The WCC members also stated that Liju Krishna, the director of the Nivin Pauly-starring film ‘Padavettu,’ who was detained, is currently out on bond. ‘In the meantime, the movie’s executive producer has been accused of wrongdoing. The film’s creators are anticipating the debut of this movie, which was made with the accused’s direction.’

They added that Vijay Babu, who was released on bail after being detained in connection with a sexual assault case, is praised by fellow professionals and permitted to carry on with his life as if nothing bad had happened. Why is the Kerala Film Producers Association doing nothing to stop these people and their businesses? Is it true that in this industry, power and money will always determine who is disciplined and who is not?,’ they questioned.