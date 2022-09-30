Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for Congress President polls!

Shashi Tharoor, a senior member of the Congress and a member of parliament, submitted his application for the position of Congress President at the AICC headquarters on Friday. The Thiruvananthapuram MP delivered his papers to Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the party’s central election authority, in his office at the AICC headquarters. Shashi Tharoor entered the party office to the sound of drums and fanfare. He paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat earlier in the day before submitting his nomination for the party’s presidential election.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India’s former prime minister, is also mentioned by Tharoor as saying, ‘India is an Old Country but a Young Nation… I Dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the Front Rank of the Nations of the World, in the Service of Mankind’. Shashi Tharoor told PTI after submitting his nomination papers that it is obvious that not every aspect of the election process has been perfect, but added that there is no use in pursuing perfection at this time because one must ‘hit on the existing pitch’ if one wants to play the match.

Tharoor believes that a fresh leader who has not been ‘jaded by being entrenched within the current system for too long’ could energise the party and appeal to more voters. He said that when Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as the party president after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was one of the many who tried to talk him out of it. The 66-year-old also said he hopes that the Gandhi family will recognise that they are and remain the foundational pillar of the Congress.

Shashi Tharoor has called for free and transparent elections within the Congress party, including for the post of President. He argued that delegating powers to state leaders and empowering grassroots workers will not only free the new leader from the onerous burdens of over-administration but also help create strong state leadership.

Shashi Tharoor, the leader of the Indian National Party (INP) in the House of Commons, has said he met the chairperson of the party’s Central Election Authority to discuss the upcoming general election. He said he and other MPs had raised concerns over the fairness and transparency of the forthcoming polls.

Throor said he was happy to accept their assurances and remains convinced of the commitment of the party towards ensuring that these elections take place in a free and fair manner. Notably, polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19. He said there is no point seeking perfection now: if you want to play the match, you have to bat on the available pitch.