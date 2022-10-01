‘India Mobile Congress’: PM Modi to launch 5G services

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, October 1, at the sixth India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce 5G technology in India. The technology will be introduced in a few cities at first, then over the following few years, it will be available throughout the whole nation. The government projects that by 2035, the cumulative economic impact of 5G on India will be $450 billion.

According to a government announcement, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 01, 2022, and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022), to be held from October 1-4, 2022’.

According to the government, years of careful planning have culminated in the introduction of 5G services. Recently, the government held 5G spectrum auctions in which 51,236 MHz were given to telecom service providers with a gross revenue of Rs 1,50,173 crore. The auction combined the requirement for a strong 5G ecosystem that can support its use cases like internet of things (IoT), machine to machine (M2M), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, robotics, etc.

The next generation of mobile communication networks, or 5G, promises to be substantially quicker than 4G and have more applications. The adoption of cloud gaming, AR/VR, the Internet of Things, and other technologies is anticipated to accelerate with the introduction of 5G. A number of business use cases exist for 5G. Operators including Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi have already made plans to start implementing 5G in India in October. More information on these initiatives ought to be revealed today.