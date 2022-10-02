Mercedes-Benz launches new electric sedan in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes-Benz has launched their latest electric car- Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 – in India. The new all-electric sedan is priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The new sedan is offered in 5 colour options and 2 interior upholstery options. Fist 500 customers will get the EQS 580 with rear-wheel steering.

The new sedan features 3d maps, massage seats for front passengers, a tablet for rear passengers, an air filter, and a heads-up display. Safety features include 9 airbags, an auto emergency stop system, lane-change and lane-keep assist, and a Euro NCAP crash test safety rating of full 5 stars.

Also Read: Know the health benefits of eating green peas

The car is powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The car has a total power output of 523 horsepower and a massive 855 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h and a range of 857 km per charge.