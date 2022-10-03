Poll body chief says, No links found between PFI and SDPI

The Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned group, continues to be the focus of a nationwide crackdown by law enforcement, although the Election Commission has not found any links between the SDPI and PFI.

In light of security risks and links to terrorists, the Union government on September 28 banned the terrorist group PFI and its associates for five years. Nine organisations have been declared ‘unlawful’ as a result of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The SDPI, a political offshoot of PFI, was exempted from the ban.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, SDPI has given the required documentation and as of right now, there is no connection between PFI and SDPI that calls for immediate action.

‘We are aware of action against PFI. SDPI has submitted all necessary documents. Till now there is no link established between PFI and SDPI which necessitates action. There is no default from their side,’ CEC Rajiv Kumar said.