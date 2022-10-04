MK Stalin cautions party members to watch their words and deeds.

Chennai’s Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin issued a strong warning to party officials on Monday, saying that he will not hesitate to punish anyone who encourages complaints through their words or conduct.

Stalin added, ‘Please be guarded in your words and acts. As poisonous communal forces are striving to sow confusion among the people,’ recalling his order to restrict oneself to DMK MPs, MLAs, and members of local bodies on September 26. Don’t approach this with a complacent mindset. You should be mindful of the words you use, the way your body language reflects your feelings, and the way you interact with new individuals. You ought to conduct yourself honourably and responsibly.

The DMK president added that local government officials should behave responsibly and patiently more so than others.

‘We shouldn’t make room for any mistakes on our part. If any such incidents come to my attention, I won’t think twice about taking stern action. I hope the DMK officials won’t behave in a way that would support our political rivals who are trying to harm the government’s reputation,’ he continued.

According to Stalin, the DMK government has been implementing numerous welfare programmes, and as a result, public expectations of the government are rising. However, some political parties are attempting to thwart this development by selectively and distortively using speeches to spread confusion. Your actions and words ought to hinder their plans.

On October 7, Stalin declared, he will submit his DMK presidential nomination.