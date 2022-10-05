Telangana CM KCR to start national party today with an eye toward elections in 2024

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telangana’s chief minister, is expected to launch a national party today (Wednesday) at 1:19 p.m. The announcement will be made during the Telangana Bhavan gathering of TRS party leaders.

Christian leaders, meanwhile, pledged their support for the governing TRS and wished K Chandrashekar Rao well as he entered the public attention. Several religious leaders have unanimously approved a resolution on the subject.

Several Christian religious leaders in the congregation of Nizamabad CSI Church on Tuesday passed a resolution expressing their support. According to Solomon Raj, bishop of the Protestant Church of South India Society, ‘God’s blessings are with KCR. We are all with him. The country needs leaders like him right now. For India to remain secular, it needs KCR’s leadership.’