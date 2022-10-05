Why was Mangalyaan a pathbreaking mission for India

Mangalayaan was one of the most affordable missions ever made. The PSLV and GSLV rockets that ISRO was able to develop at a minimal cost further enhanced its reputation.

The MOM was launched in 2013 and carried five instruments to study the surface characteristics, morphology, atmosphere, and exosphere of the Red Planet.

The probe uncovered the chemical makeup of many gases in the Martian exosphere over its eight years of operation. It determined the altitude at which the atmosphere changes from a carbon dioxide-heavy regime to one that is rich in atomic oxygen.

The eight-year mission not only established ISRO as a competitive competitor in the current space competition but also as a cost-effective space organisation.

India has been gradually accelerating its space exploration mission since the launch of Mangalyaan; the Mars mission served as a stepping stone for the launch of Astrosat, the CARTOSAT-2 family of satellites, and Chandrayaan-3.

Mangalyaan turned its attention to the Sun after Mars to observe the Solar Corona. Solar conjunction allowed Indian astronomers to investigate the Sun’s atmosphere, which is still shrouded in mystery.

The Indian space programme has a promising future, but all depends on the Mangalyaan mission’s success, which went above and beyond the call of duty.