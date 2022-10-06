18 people died, including mayor inn gunfight in southern Mexico

According to local media citing the Guerrero state Attorney General’s Office, gunmen opened fire in a municipal hall and a house in a small town in southern Mexico, killing 18 people including the mayor.

Conrado Mendoza, the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor, were both killed by an armed group operating two SUVs while wearing ski masks. According to Reforma newspaper, the majority of the ten victims who were named by authorities were local government officials.

Governor of Guerrero Evelyn Salgado Pineda, a member of the Morena party, which currently controls the country, requested a prompt investigation by the state attorney general’s office to shed light on the situation. Salgado Pineda wrote on Twitter, ‘There will be no impunity for the malicious aggression against the municipal president and local government officials.’

The tragic attack follows a wave of gang violence in August that saw Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel narcos trash 25 Oxxo convenience stores in central Mexico after earlier arrests and cartel henchmen torch cars in Colima state after the arrest of their leader.