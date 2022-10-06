Minor girl gang-raped by older students in the school bathroom in Delhi; DCW notifies the institution and the police

According to police officials, a report has been filed after an 11-year-old kid was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the nation’s capital on Thursday. The regional headquarters of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also requested an investigation into the matter.

The victim sought the police on Tuesday only after the Delhi Commission for Women brought attention to the alleged event, which occurred in July (DCW).

The Delhi Police and the school administrator received a notice from the DCW regarding the occurrence, which it described as a ‘serious matter.’

The school administration has been asked to explain why they don’t believe they reported the event to the police.

The victim or her parents did not report the assault to the school principal, according to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) representatives, and it was only discovered after a police probe.

Over 1,200 KVs are supervised by KVS, an independent agency under the Ministry of Education that is dispersed across 25 regions of the nation.

The victim complained to the police on Tuesday, and a case was promptly opened, according to the police.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, ‘We have received a very horrifying allegation of gang-rape involving an 11-year-old student inside a Delhi school. The girl claims that her teacher attempted to cover up the incident. It is quite regrettable that kids cannot feel safe in classrooms.’

The child allegedly said that in July, as she was making her way to class, she collided with two males from her school who were in classes 11 and 12.

‘She claimed that after she apologised to the males, they began to hit her and dragged her into a bathroom. She claimed that the boys raped her and then closed the bathroom door from inside. She claimed that after telling a teacher about the incident, the teacher informed her that the boys had been expelled and that the incident had supposedly been covered up’ DCW made a statement.

According to KVS representatives, the school administration did not receive any complaints about the situation.

An extensive investigation, according to the police, is currently being conducted.

According to authorities, suspect students and members of the teaching staff are being questioned based on the victim’s statement. An action-taken report on the incident was requested by the DCW from the police.

‘The Commission has asked the school’s principal to provide information on when the issue was brought to the attention of the school’s administration and what steps they took in response. Additionally, it has requested that the school provide a copy of the investigation’s final findings’ said the panel.

The Commission has also requested information on any actions taken against the school teacher and/or any other personnel for allegedly failing to report the matter to Delhi Police,’ the statement continued.