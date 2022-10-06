Russian President Putin asks the government to take over Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, requested that the government take over management of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has drawn considerable attention from both sides of the conflict over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to AFP, the executive order issued by Putin stated that ‘the government would make sure that the nuclear facilities at the plant… are incorporated as federal property.’

Since the Russian troops took the facility at the beginning of the invasion, the power plant has been the scene of a power struggle. In the following months, Ukraine reclaimed many of the surrounding territories of the nuclear power facility, although Russian soldiers continue to run it.

Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced on Wednesday that he and a delegation would soon be visiting the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The shelling that was occurring close to the complex caused the IAEA great concern, but now that the reactors are shut down, there is substantially less concern about a nuclear catastrophe.