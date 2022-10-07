Brits may face power outages this winter for up to three hours; warns National Grid

British citizens may experience power outages of up to three hours this winter, the National Grid warned on Thursday (October 6), as the energy crisis in Europe worsens. There is a significant likelihood of supply disruptions, the Business continued, if energy costs rise. Additionally, the Business said that, in the best-case scenario, it anticipates no issues; nevertheless, if power outages do occur, which are more likely to do so during periods of high demand, customers will be alerted at least one day in advance.

In order to prevent any particular regions of the nation from being affected, these power outages will alternate. According to the company, the energy industry was in a state of disarray as a result of Russia’s invasion. As a result of the strike on all Russian gas supplies, all nations are now scrambling to find alternate sources of supply.

When asked about her campaign promise to prevent blackouts, Prime Minister Liz Truss stated that the UK is in a better situation than any other nation and has a sufficient supply of energy. Truss went on to say that she is here to make things better and that it can be. While the UK is not too dependent on Russian gas supply, National Grid claims that it could experience shortages just like any other country in mainland Europe.

Gas stations provide more than 40% of the electricity used in the UK, which is heavily reliant on gas supply to produce energy. Three possibilities are possible, according on the grid’s reports. First, there will be an ample supply, like a precious winter; second, the UK may find it challenging to import electricity due to the energy crisis in Europe; and third, problems with the national grid may cause shortages.