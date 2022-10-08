Director Mani Ratnam’s period drama, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark globally.

The historical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ by director Mani Ratnam is doing well at the box office. The movie, which had a massive budget of Rs 500 crore and featured a wide range of celebrities, broke all box office records and is still bringing in huge bucks internationally.

According to box office figures, the movie starring Aishwarya Rai and South star Vikram has made more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. On the eighth day after its debut, the movie hit a significant milestone.

Not only this, but the multi-starrer has also become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year with Rs 135.89 crore. The film has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’. The film has also become the fifth Tamil film to cross Rs 300 cr mark.

‘#PS1 becomes the 5th Tamil movie to do 300 Crs at the WW Box office, after #Enthiran , #Kabali , #2Point0 and #Vikram,’ Ramesh Bala tweeted.

The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s 1955 novel of the same name, tells the tale of the Chola dynasty and features an excellent ensemble cast that includes Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita, Lal, and others.

Mani Ratnam co-wrote, co-directed, and co-produced the Tamil historical drama. The movie was co-written by Ratnam and Jeyamohan. For the movie, AR Rahman wrote the score.